Nairobi staggering under weight of third Covid-19 wave

Shoppers

Residents of Nairobi go about their businesses at Kamukunji Shopping Centre on May 01, 202. Small businesses in the capital have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation

By  Susan Kendi

What you need to know:

  • East Africa’s largest referral health institution, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), is overwhelmed.
  • There is a perception that Nairobi hospitals are better, but this is not the case.

John Kamau’s mother had been ailing for some time, but on March 18, the family rushed her to hospital when she developed symptoms indicating that she had a low blood oxygen level.

