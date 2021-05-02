Security funds beat counties’ Covid budgets

KDF

Top Kenya Defence Forces officers address the media in Eldoret on April 9, 2021. The Treasury allocated Defence ministry an additional Sh3.19 billion in a mini-budget last February.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Nyambega Gisesa

Security agencies spent a staggering Sh8 billion, almost a billion more than what the 47 counties got combined for fighting Covid 19 within the first three months after the first case of coronavirus was reported in Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia polls: PM accepts new role

  2. PRIME Orengo is a traitor, claim Raila allies

  3. Sierra Leone Cabinet reshuffle 'demotes' President's teacher

  4. PRIME Kitengela quartet: Detectives pursue rogue officer clue

  5. PRIME From Mboya to Atwoli, labour movement has been the training ground for politicos

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.