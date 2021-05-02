Covid-19: Kenya’s positivity rate drops to 8.3pc from 12.8pc on Saturday

Covid-19 vaccination

A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have risen to 160,422 after 369 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

