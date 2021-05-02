Covid-19: Kenya’s positivity rate drops to 8.3pc from 12.8pc on Saturday

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have risen to 160,422 after 369 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Sunday's cases are from a sample size of 4,469 tested during the same period, bringing the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,679,779.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 8.3 per cent. On Saturday, the positivity rate stood at 12.8 per cent.

Of the cases announced on Sunday, 329 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners, while 211 are male and 158 are female. The youngest is a nine-month-old baby while the oldest is 90 years old.

During the same period, the country recorded 19 deaths, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 2,763. Sixteen deaths occurred on diverse dates in the last one month while three are late deaths reports from facility record audit.

Over the same period, the number of recoveries rose to 108,861 after 72 patients tested negative for the virus.

According to CS Kagwe, 39 of the patients were under the home-based care programme, while 33 had been admitted to various hospitals across the country.

Mr Kagwe also revealed that 1,298 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 6,652 patients are in home based isolation and care.

Of these, 190 patients are in ICU, 29 — of whom are on ventilatory support — and 118 are on supplemental oxygen. Forty three patients are on observation.

Another 130 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 122 of them in general wards and eight in high dependency units.

Nairobi county continues to lead in the number of new infections with 153 news cases followed by Uasin Gishu 52, Meru 28, Kilifi 19, Kiambu 14, Nyeri 11, Mombasa 9, Taita Taveta 8, Kisumu and Laikipia 7 cases each, Machakos and Kitui 6 cases each, Bungoma, Kajiado,and Embu 5 cases each, Mandera, Migori, Kakamega, Nakuru and Tharaka-Nithi 3 cases each, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kirinyaga, Murang'a and Nandi 2 had cases each.

Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Tana River,Lamu, Isiolo, Kericho, Kisii and Makueni recorded one case each.

Further, the ministry noted that as of Sunday, a total of 886,288 people had been vaccinated against the Covid-19 countrywide.