worl
File

News

Prime

How Covid ushered in a ‘strange’ workplace

By  Elvis Ondieki

Employers and human resource bosses have faced one of the most challenging years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which threw them into uncharted territories in terms of employer-employee relations.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru rolls back Covid restrictions

  2. Labour Day: President Kenyatta's speech in full

  3. PRIME Face of a 'serial rapist and killer'

  4. Raila MPs shoot down nomination of Fatuma Chege as PS

  5. Uganda suspends flights from India

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.