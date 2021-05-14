Covid-19: Kenya records 392 new cases, 8 deaths

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya increased to 165,112 after 392 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. The new cases were discovered from 3,668 samples.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate was 10.7 percent on Friday. The new cases comprised 383 Kenyans and nine foreigners. In terms of gender, there were 237 males and 155 females.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the youngest patient is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 95-years-old.

The country now has 165,112 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases. The total number of people tested so far in the country is 1,737,168.

A total of 1,040 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 others are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

The Ministry noted that 184 patients have recovered from the disease; 152 from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program and 32 from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries stand at 113,432 of whom 82,450 are from Home Based Care while 30, 982 are from health facilities in the country.

Number of fatalities has also increased to 2,976 after eight people succumbed to the virus during the same period.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said one death occurred within the last one month and seven are late death reports from facility record audits.

One hundred and eighteen patients are under intensive care, 23 of them on ventilator support, 74 on supplemental oxygen and 21 under observation.

Another 88 patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, 83 of them in general wards and five in high dependency units.