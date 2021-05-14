Why it’s too early to mix and match coronavirus vaccines

The primary objective of vaccination is to achieve a robust and lasting immunity against a disease.

By  David Ouma

Research fellow

International Cancer Institute

What you need to know:

  • Mixing and matching drugs is not novel
  • But, the certainty of safety and efficacy have to be backed by scientific studies

Vaccine strategy is often a delicate balance of thoughtful preparation and strong execution, with health officials forced to act with imperfect information and use scarce resources across a broad population.

In the headlines

