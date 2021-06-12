Green shoots on the Kisumu Covid war zone

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

Health workers attend to a patient recuperating from Covid-19 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County on June 10, 2021. Kisumu County has recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases with isolation centers and mortuaries filled to capacity.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is also a lot to be hopeful about Kisumu’s current battle with Covid-19.
  • It has jolted Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s government into action.

The first case of Covid-19 in my Kokello village in Kajulu East was confirmed last week. The patient, a woman in her 50s, tested positive for the coronavirus at Gita Hospital, about 5km off the Mamboleo-Muhoroni Road.

