Why Covid scare has gripped Kisumu villages

Raila Odinga

A crowd welcomes ODM leader Raila Odinga at Kondele area in Kisumu, while he was on his way to Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium for Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The last time I was here three months ago, there was mass Covid denial.
  • Funeral goers resisted the chief’s orders to stay away.

Folks in my village in Kajulu speak of the recent funeral of my neighbour Nyaloka in the kind of hushed tones reserved for the most difficult conversations.

