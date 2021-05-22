Gema headache for DP, own goal for Handshake

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto in a church service at House of Hope in Kayole on January 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Handshake coalition will be hoping the bumpy playing fields slow down Dr Ruto’s campaign.
  • Last week’s by-elections once again exposed its strange ability to undermine its cause by scoring own goals.

What a time to be a fan of Kenya’s action-filled political game! The off-field High Court decision 10 days ago slamming the brakes on the BBI constitutional referendum made it quite hard to call the 2022 curtain-raisers for anyone.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makua Mutua: Is Ndii an advocate of impunity?

  2. Tom Mshindi: Losses in court and polls spell end game for ‘handshake’

  3. Gitau Warigi: Ruling exposed Judiciary for what it is

  4. Scheaffer Okore: We could all learn to give genuine praise

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Shrines the new sites of bruising political battles ahead of Uhuru exit

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.