Bandits stage daring attack as CS Matiang'i visits Laikipia

Tension continued building in restive Laikipia West as bandits torched more houses, including homes owned by police reservists, on a day Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and top security chiefs are visiting the area.

In a brazen Friday morning attack, at least seven homes, two of them belonging to National Police Reservists, were torched at Dam Samaki village in Ol Moran area by heavily armed bandits.

Benson Kamara inside his torched house at Dam Samaki village, Olmoran in Laikipia County on September 10, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Laikipia: Resident Benson Kamara at his house which was torched in Dam Samaki

Nobody was injured in the incident as families living in the area had already fled.

"They stormed our homes on Friday morning and started setting our houses on fire while demanding that we leave. We survived by the grace of God, as we fled using the back doors. I only managed to take with me my children and a few clothes,” a resident of Dam Samaki, Ms Mary Maina, told the Nation.

Dr Matiang'i is expected to announce changes in security management of Laikipia, even as governors and other leaders called for deployment of the military to quell violence.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i (centre) during his visit to Laikipia West on September 10, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Security officers guarding Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i (centre) board a police vehicle in Laikipia West on September 10, 2021. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, more families continue to flee the area due to fear of more attacks, despite assurances by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who visited Laikipia West on Thursday.

The attackers have meted violence on locals leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Residents are currently fleeing to churches, police stations and other safer areas.

Those interviewed by the Nation described the attacks as brazen and systematic.