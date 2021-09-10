State creates new sub-county in Laikipia to tackle violence

The government has created a new administrative sub-county in Laikipia in a bid to tame the rising insecurity in the county.

In the new changes, Ol Moran division has been hived off from Laikipia West sub-county while the Ng'arua division has been hived off from Nyahururu sub-county to create new Kirima sub-county.

The headquarters of the newly created Kirima sub-county will be in Ol Moran township.

"In an effort to enhance coordination of the functions of the national government, the Interior Cabinet Secretary has established a new administrative unit as a service delivery and coordination unit," Dr Fred Matiang'i said in a gazette notice.

The new administrative unit brings to three, the total number of sub-counties in the vast Laikipia West constituency.

Laikipia County will now have six sub-counties.

The creation of a new administrative unit comes amid rising tension in the volatile Ol Moran area where at least 10 people have been killed and hundreds displaced in the last two weeks.

A new deputy county commissioner, a sub-county police commander and other administrators are expected to be deployed to the new sub-county.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has been pushing for the creation of the administrative unit and the upgrading of Ol Moran Police Station into a division headquarters.

Leaders from the region have also been pushing for an overhaul of top government administrators in the county with CS Matiang'i expected to announce the changes later Friday.