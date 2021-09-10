State creates new sub-county in Laikipia to tackle violence

Laikipia

Police in Ol Moran, Laikipia County on September 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

The government has created a new administrative sub-county in Laikipia in a bid to tame the rising insecurity in the county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.