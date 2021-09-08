Laikipia attacks: Four more suspects arrested

Police officers deployed to restore calm in Laikipia West have on Wednesday arrested four illegal herders.

The herders were reportedly fleeing an ongoing security operation within the Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

They are Mr Julius Lekandero, Kiamanoi Loloki, Lesupikei Leetoree and Samuel Leekete, all from Samburu County.

They were arrested on Wednesday evening.

"Our security officers, who were on patrol within Marura farm, arrested four illegal herders...They are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment in court for prosecution," a statement from the National Police Service said.

The arrests come after the government adopted a tougher strategy in a bid to restore sanity in the restive Laikipia West and North constituencies.

On Wednesday morning, two politicians were arrested in connection with the incessant attacks that have rocked the area for more than a week.