Laikipia clashes: Police arrest former MP Matthew Lempurkel
Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel was on Wednesday arrested for questioning over the clashes in Laikipia.
Mr Lempurkel was seized at his Ongata Rongai home, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya confirmed.
Mr Lempurkel's arrest comes as tension continued to build in the area that has been ravaged by insecurity.
On Tuesday afternoon, heavily armed bandits torched a school in Laikipia West.
In a brazen attack, the bandits torched Mirigwiti Primary School before engaging security officers in a brief gunfight before they fled.
The attack happened as Mr Natembeya launched a security operation about four kilometres away in Ol Moran town.
On Monday, Interiror Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i announced a security operation to flush out illegal occupants of bandit-prone areas in Laikipia County.
He also imposed a dusk to dawn curfew and declared the Laikipia Nature Conservancy and neighbouring parts a disturbed area.