Laikipia clashes: Police arrest former MP Matthew Lempurkel

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel in a police cell at Nanyuki Law Courts on March 8, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel was on Wednesday arrested for questioning over the clashes in Laikipia.

