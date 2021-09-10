Bandit attacks: George Natembeya points accusing finger at Judiciary

Security agencies in Rift Valley are now pointing an accusing finger at the Judiciary for what they term as frustration of government efforts to end violent attacks.

Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya yesterday accused courts of sabotaging efforts by issuing decisions that favour perpetrators.

He alleged that the criminal justice system has led to some perpetrators of violence getting off scot-free despite being linked to crimes.

Mr Natembeya noted that Baringo and Laikipia counties are particularly affected, saying political leaders have taken advantage of the courts.

“While the police try their best to use their intelligence to get hold of the criminals, their efforts have been neutralised by courts giving suspects favourable rulings at the expense of the public’s safety,” he said.

He cited the example of two leaders who have been arrested several times over the years but were freed by the courts.

According to Mr Natembeya, the duo has been implicated in fueling violence.

He explained that one leader has been arrested several times since 2018 in relation to his alleged involvement in Laikipia's violence but has never been convicted after the courts demanded a higher threshold of evidence.

As for the other leader, he said, he has been linked by the government's intelligence to banditry attacks in Laikipia, Baringo and Turkana counties.

“It has become a vicious cycle that once a leader is arrested he is taken to court, released on bond and goes back to causing mayhem,” lamented Mr Natembeya.

“Our hands are not only tied, but everybody around feels helpless. How do you free the suspects and expect witnesses who are his constituents to appear in court to testify against them? Our efforts have simply turned to academic exercises with no meaningful results,” he added.

The administrator has also expressed his fears that the leaders may never be convicted.