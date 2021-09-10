Bandit attacks: George Natembeya points accusing finger at Judiciary

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya, addresses members of the public during a security meeting at Tot Trading centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 07, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Security agencies in Rift Valley are now pointing an accusing finger at the Judiciary for what they term as frustration of government efforts to end violent attacks.

