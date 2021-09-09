Laikipia: Former MP Matthew Lempurkel denies hate speech charges
Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has denied hate speech charges a day after his arrest over clashes in Laikipia County.
He was freed on cash bail of Sh150,000 at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.
The former legislator was on Wednesday arrested for questioning over the clashes in Laikipia.
He was seized at his Ongata Rongai home, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya said.
Mr Lempurkel's arrest came as tension continued to build in the area that has been ravaged by insecurity.
His case will be mentioned on September 22 to fix a hearing date.