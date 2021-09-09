Laikipia: Former MP Matthew Lempurkel denies hate speech charges

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel before a Milimani Court on September 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Reporter  &  Joseph Wangui

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has denied hate speech charges a day after his arrest over clashes in Laikipia County.

