Alarm as Covid-19 deaths, infections surge in Laikipia

Health officials and leaders in Laikipia are alarmed by a surge in Covid-19 infections in the county.

In the last three days, at least three people have died from Covid-19-related complications in the county.

Residents in the county have since been urged not to drop their guards as the numbers of infections continue to grow.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases especially in Rumuruti, Nyahururu and other parts of the county. Our plea is for the people not to drop their guards,” Laikipia West Ministry of Health director, Dr Arthur Mumelo, said.

The county had a total of 350 infections by Wednesday.

Fatalities

“We are experiencing a surge in the number of new infections as well as fatalities. Already, 11 Laikipians, two of them in the last couple of days, have died from this disease,” said Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

The county boss has cited the county’s testing capacity as the main challenge.

“We have tested 6,430 samples so far and testing capacity remains a constraint. We, therefore, need to re-commit to the various preventive measures among them wearing masks, washing of hands with soap, sanitising and maintaining social distance,” said the county boss.

He added that the simple measures had proven to be effective in slowing down the spread of the disease, and saving lives.