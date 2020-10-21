497 more people test positive for Covid-19

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 46,144 after 497 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the latest cases are from a sample size of 4,888, bringing the number of cumulative tests done in the country to date to 632,669.

"Currently, there are 27 patints in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 on ventilatory support and 41 on supplementary oxygen," Kagwe said.

"A total of 1,189 are currently admitted in various health facilities and 2,661 are on home-based isolation care," he added.

Kagwe said that from the latest cases, 471 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners.

The youngest case is of a one-year-old while the oldest is 88, with 295 being male and 202 being female.

Recoveries, Deaths

At the same time, recoveries have increased to 32,760 after 238 patients tested negative in the last 24 hours.

Of this number, 170 patients are from the home-based care programme while 68 have been discharged from various hospitals in the country.

On the other hand, fatalities have risen to 858 following the death of 16 patients over the last 24 hours.

Nairobi leads with 227 of the new cases, followed by Machakos (64), Mombasa (51), Uasin Gishu (37), Laikipia (28), Busia (19), Kajiado (11) and Embu (10).

Other cases were registered in Nakuru (9), Wajir (7), Kiambu (6), Kilifi (6), Kisumu (4), Nyeri (4), Makueni (3), Elgeyo Marakwet (2), Meru (2), Kisii (2) and Turkana (2). Narok, Homa Bay and Kakamega registered a case each.



