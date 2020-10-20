Mandera gets new Covid-19 testing lab

Mandera will no longer have to send samples for Covid-19 testing to Nairobi after a much-awaited laboratory was officially operationalised on Monday.

The Mandera County government and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) have been setting up a testing station at the County Referral Hospital since July to lower the costs and reduce the waiting time for results.

The laboratory came into use seven months after cases of Covid-19 were first reported on April 5, 2020.

Speaking during the launch of the facility, Mandera Governor Ali Roba said his administration has maintained the most aggressive containment campaigns in the far-flung county.

“With the co-operation of our people as well as the tireless effort of our health team, we managed to navigate through the worst with minimal morbidity and mortality. When we began our intervention efforts in April, the biggest challenge we encountered was laboratory testing to confirm suspected cases,” he said.

Despite receiving the necessary facilities in July, Mandera County could not immediately commence the testing for coronavirus due to lack of space to set up the laboratory.

Mr Roba said it had become expensive for his administration to airlift samples to Nairobi, which was not only costly but also delayed feedback.

“Delays in results being relayed back in a timely manner affected decision-making by medical personnel,” he said.

Six flights for three months

Mandera County, which borders Somalia and Ethiopia, claims to have spent Sh700,000 for every chartered flight.

When the government locked down the region, it is reported Sh4.2 million was used to hire six flights for three months.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba on October 19, 2020 when he distributed assorted equipment worth millions of shillings to persons living with disability, the youth and women to empower them economically. Photo credit: Courtesy photo

Despite the challenge, at least 854 people had been tested by August when the county stopped sending samples to Nairobi.

Since September 26, a total of 90 samples have been tested for Covid-19 at Mandera Molecular Lab, with six turning positive and responding well to management and care.

A total of 944 tests have been done in Mandera since April in, of which 34 turned positive; 32 have recovered and two deaths have been recorded.

The Mandera County Government has put in place 306 isolation beds across the County, with the Mandera rehabilitation isolation centre also having a five-bed ICU dedicated to Covid-19 cases, according to the governor.

“We have recruited more medical personnel, trained all staff and procured enough supplies and equipment to respond to this crisis. We will now redouble our efforts in prevention as we have a situation where some students have also been allowed back to school,” said Mr Roba.

The governor warned that the coronavirus is alive and is still a threat that should not be downplayed.

“I have noted with concern that Mosques have relaxed rules, with the congregation not observing the required social distancing of one-metre between persons, wearing masks and carrying their prayer mats,” he said.

Mr Roba added: “I want to caution our people that, it is in the best interest of all, that we must maintain the same level of personal protection of hand washing, wearing of masks, social distancing and no shaking hands. We must be cautious of pandemic fatigue as the Covid-19 virus will not tire.”

Mr Roba promised to conduct robust Covid-19 prevention in all schools that have resumed the learning process and where necessary do testing of any suspected cases in Mandera.

“I call upon our people to take up personal protection as a citizen responsibility to ensure we remain safe. I also urge the public to embrace testing as a way of knowing one's status and reduce transmission.”