Tight security as delegates stream in for AfriCities Summit in Kisumu

By 6 am, delegates, entertainers and locals had started arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, the venue for the ninth edition of the AfriCities Summit.

Security has been beefed up, with everyone having to go through several checks before entering the venue.

Delegates are frisked before they are ushered into the registration area, where they are given accreditation and directed to the main entrance and subjected to further security checks.

As they made their way into the arena, most guests took the opportunity to freeze the moments by taking photos at various points.

And true to African culture, guests did not disappoint, displaying kitenges and ankaras of different shapes and designs.

Inside the main auditorium, organisers carried out sound checks to ensure that they were ready before guests arrived.

Several entertainment groups could also be seen rehearsing just to be sure they get their moves right for planned performances later in the day.

By 9am some of them had started performing for the delegates who were already seated.

Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company electrified the arena with folk and patriotic songs.

Outside the main auditorium, Kenya’s counties and entities from other African countries had set up their branded stands, exhibiting items and services that they offer.

Delegates are screened as they arrive for the 9th edition of the five-day Africities Summit conference at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Some dignitaries, including Kenyan governors, had arrived waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga to make their way to the venue to officially open the conference.

The ninth edition of the AfriCities Summit will be held on May 17-21 in Kisumu, the third-largest city in Kenya with an estimated population of 409,000, according to the 2009 census.

Scenes at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu, as delegates arrive for the 9th edition of the five-day Africities Summit conference. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

This is the first time that an AfriCities Summit is being held in an intermediary city.