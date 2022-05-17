Uhuru arrives in Kisumu for Africities summit

President Uhuru Kenyattahas arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu for AfriCities Summit.

The head of state was welcomed by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Secretary-General of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi.

Former Prime Minister and AU High Representative for infrastructure Mr Raila Odinga has also arrived accompanied by his wife Ida Odinga and son Raila Junior.

Africities is a pan African conference that is convened by the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-A) and brings together the leadership of cities and sub-national governments and their associations for the advancement of decentralisation and local governance aimed at improving the living standards of the citizens.

Africities Summits have been held every three years since 1998 when the first meeting was held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.