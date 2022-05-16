Last-minute rush with AfriCities summit just hours away

Kenyans have a knack for waiting until the last minute to run their errands.

Be it voter or SIM card registration or any other business that has a deadline, Kenyans will wait until the time limit is about to expire.

This trait seems to have been displayed at the ninth AfriCities summit, being held in Kisumu, and who better to point it out than Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, secretary-general of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa.

While giving a thumbs up to the national and county governments’ preparations for the event after inspecting the venue, Mr Mbassi took a subtle swipe at the organisers for rushing things at the last minute.

He admitted that at some point, he doubted whether the organisers would complete preparations in time, even as they rushed to put things together a day to the summit.

He stated that he came to Kisumu five days ago to monitor the preparations but was surprised at the speed with which things moved to ensure the event went as planned.

“Five days ago, I was doubtful whether we could reach this level of preparation. This means that when Kenyans are determined they can deliver. My only worry is they get determined at the last minute. I wish they could do it much earlier,” said Mr Mbassi.

But he praised Kenyans for their patriotism, saying they have worked tirelessly without complaining to ensure the event happens.

Global map

The pan-African event will put Kisumu on the global map, he said.

“Across the world, Kisumu is on the map. Everybody from America to Europe has put Kisumu on the map because it is the first time we are organising the AfriCities summit in an intermediary city. They deserve it,” he said.

Intermediary cities are those away from the capital, such as Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru in Kenya.

Kisumu is the first intermediary city to host the event that started in 1998.

Meanwhile, the organisers are in the last dash, trying to ensure that everything is in order before the guests arrive.

A tour of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium showed the level of preparedness.

The enormous dome tents that will accommodate delegates were ready and the technical team were doing sound checks to ensure all is well before the main event.