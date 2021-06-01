DP Ruto rouses Madaraka Day crowd with Luo greeting

Deputy President William Ruto’s grip of Dholuo thrilled crowds at the 58th celebration of Kenya's Madaraka Day on Tuesday in Kisumu.

When Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o invited him to speak, the DP wowed the crowd by his near-perfect mastery of the local dialect.

When Dr Ruto made his way to the podium at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, the crowd first turned wild when he mentioned ODM leader Raila Odinga using his popular moniker 'Baba' (father) as he made salutations to him before making his speech.

DP Ruto's full speech on Madaraka Day

The DP then proceeded to greet the crowd gathered at the stadium in Dholuo.

"Watu wa Kisumu dala (home) amosou jothurwa, onjelo ja nam untie, jo thurwa umor (I greet you my kinsmen, the people of the lake. My people, are you happy?”)