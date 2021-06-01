Crowd goes wild as Uhuru breaks protocol to let Raila speak

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses guests during the 58th Madaraka Day celebrations at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Collins Omulo

This year’s Madaraka day celebration, the first ever national fete marked in Kisumu County, was notable for a breach of protocol that proved popular with the crowd as President Uhuru Kenyatta invited his ‘Handshake’ partner Raila Odinga to give his speech just after Deputy President William Ruto had addressed the occasion.

