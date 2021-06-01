Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, President Uhuru Kenyatta
Caroline Wafula | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Madaraka Day: Why this is Kisumu’s day to shine

By  Caroline Wafula  &  Rushdie Oudia

Kenya’s lakeside city, Kisumu, takes centre stage today as the country turns its focus on the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. 90,000 teachers start CBC training

  2. PRIME Madaraka Day: Why this is Kisumu’s day to shine

  3. PRIME Raila men fight Oparanya over Ruto links

  4. PRIME Why Appeal court is hurtling towards crisis

  5. Echoes of Mugabe as Mnangagwa entrenches power

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.