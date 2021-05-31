President Kenyatta: Why I give key government projects to military

By  Caroline Wafula  &  Rushdie Oudia

What you need to know:

  • According to the President, KDF’s discipline, transparency and accountability are unmatched, compared to the civilian managers running government agencies or parastatals.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday slammed those criticising him for using the military to revive collapsed parastatals and stalled development projects across the country.

