Police in Kisumu probe death of Form Three student at Maseno School

Police in Kisumu County are investigating the death of a Maseno School student who is suspected to have committed suicide.

The Form Three student is said to have committed suicide by jumping off the second floor of the school dormitory earlier on Friday.

According to the Kisumu West OCPD Mr David Nyabuto, the student is said to have left behind a note in the locker of one of his classmates without indicating a reason behind his death.

"The matter was reported to us by the school today FRiday at 9.30am,” said Mr Nyabuto

“We also got a note from the locker of one of his class mates with a message asking him to look after his belongings," said Mr Nyabuto.

The school had not released a report on the same by the time of going to press.

The deceased father-Mr Caleb Ingolo has however denied the allegations saying the circumstances behind the death of his 18-year-old son are unclear.

Mr Ingolo said that he had received a distress call from the school asking him to rush to the institution.

"I was informed by the deputy principal that my son had jumped off the dormitory window and had been rushed to hospital in unconscious state," he said.

He says when he got to the hospital, the deceased who was on the oxygen machine was still unconscious, forcing him to seek further medical attention.

With the help of the school, the deceased was moved to Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu but was pronounced dead on arrival.

"The doctors informed us that my son had died 20 minutes earlier, the reason behind his death is still unknown," he said.

Mr Ingolo who described his son as a humble, jovial cheeky boy said he last spoke to him last Thursday, August 1118,2022 when he left home for school.

He further noted that the boy had not shown any sign of being disturbed during the entire school break.

“All I want is justice for my son, the circumstances around his death are all suspicious,” said Mr Ingolo.