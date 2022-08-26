Mutyambai steps aside temporarily, appoints AP boss as acting IG

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyamabai has temporarily relinquished his powers and appointed Deputy Inspector General Noor Gabow as acting police boss citing health reasons.

In a press release on Friday afternoon, IG Mutyambai said he will be taking leave of absence for medical checkup leaving his duties to Mr Gabow who heads the Administration Police.

“This is to inform the general public that I will be away from office attending to a medical checkup effective today August 26, 2022. In My absence Mr Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General- Administration Police will act as the Inspector General of the National Police Service until my return,” Mr Mutyambai said in the statement.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the IG collapsed at his home on Thursday night and was rushed to a private hospital where he is still admitted.

Mr Mutyambai who was appointed as IG by President Uhuru Kenyatta in April 2019, still has eight months left on his four year tenure.

More to follow…