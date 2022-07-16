Mutyambai moves to bolster security on the Meru, Isiolo border

Security agencies will not allow herders to cross from Isiolo to Meru County in search of pasture, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said.

Mr Mutyambai said more police officers will be deployed at the border to ensure livestock does not destroy crops, and vowed his officers will stamp out cattle wrestling that has lately been a menace in the area.

“We already have GSU, RDU and Stock Theft units stationed at various points along the border and we appeal to residents to work in collaboration with the officers and give information in good time so that we can move swiftly to arrest the situation,” he said.

The IG spoke on Friday when he commissioned the new Tutua police station in Ruiri, Buuri sub-county where he was accompanied by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, Mr Noor Gabow, the deputy Inspector General, Administration Police Service and Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi.

The station, which was constructed by President Uhuru Kenyattta, would be manned by 15 officers, Officer Commanding Station, and a DCI officer with two vehicles and a motorcycle.

Mr Mutyambai said the officers will help in the maintenance of peace in the area and enhance security at the Isiolo-Meru border which has in the recent past experienced unrest due to bandit attacks.

“We are aware that Meru neighbours pastoralist communities and when they cross with their livestock crops are destroyed and conflicts arise. I am constantly with my officers on the ground and when there is a challenge we will deploy more officers and resources,” he added.

Mr Kinoti, who lobbied for the construction of the station, thanked the President for coming to their aid, saying Mr Kenyatta had demonstrated he had the interest of the people of the area at heart.

“The President has also helped in connection of this area to the national electricity grid and building of roads. We are grateful to him and from us, we ask God to bless him,” Mr Kinoti said.