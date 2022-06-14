Death toll in Isiolo bandit attack rises to four

Another person who was injured during a raid in Bulle, Isiolo County on Friday has died, bringing to four the number of people killed in the attack.

Isack Guyo Golicha died at Nanyuki Hospital where he had been transferred for treatment after spending two days at the Isiolo Referral Hospital.

The attackers said to have been from a neighbouring county raided the village around 4 am, killing three people on the spot and injuring eight others before driving away 1000 heads of cattle towards Arbijan.

Speaking during Isack burial at Tuluroba cemetery in Wabera ward, residents and Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha asked the government to bring the suspected killers to book.

“We are sad that we are burying an innocent young man who was a father of two children. The government must stop the senseless killings which are subjecting many families to inexplicable suffering,” Mr Mohammed Jattani said.

The government should ensure herders from neighbouring counties do not cross to Isiolo over without permission from the local elders and grazing committees to avert possible clash over pasture and water.

Tens of armed herders from the county who invaded Yamicha months ago in search of pastures due to drought have been blamed over the spate of attacks.

Mr Odha and Cherab MCA Mohammed Jirmo said the illegal herders should be ordered to leave or be flushed out.

The legislators asked the security team to expedite recovery of the stolen animals saying the incident exposed many families that rely on pastoralism to suffering.

“We appeal for establishment of a General Service Unit camp in the affected area to avert more attacks for lasting peace,” Mr Odha said.

He accused Isiolo Referral Hospital of doing little to save Isack’s life.



“He was not sufficiently attended to while at the hospital forcing us to transfer him to Nanyuki where he passed on while in the Intensive Care Unit,” he noted.

Mr Odha appealed to the government to help refer the other victims to hospitals where they could access specialised treatment to save their lives.