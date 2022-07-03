KWS officer killed, another injured in Isiolo attack

A Kenya Wildlife Service officer has been shot and killed and another one injured in a banditry attack at the Oldonyiro KWS field station in Isiolo County.

The two officers were preparing supper at the staff quarters when the armed bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Laikipia County struck, broke into an armoury and stole three firearms and several assorted rounds of ammunition.

Police reports indicate that the criminals fired several rounds at the scene and outside a nearby office of a local administrator before they were repulsed by police officers from Oldonyiro station.

Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said one of the officers who was critically injured succumbed at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital Saturday morning and that the other one was in a stable condition.

He said security teams from both counties were tracking down the criminals.

“We will ruthlessly deal with anyone who was involved in the crime,” Mr Omoding said.

Police suspect some residents could have provided the criminals with intelligence reports.

“We will track past happenings in the area to establish if there are any possible links and take appropriate action,” the county administrator said.

A police officer was five months ago shot dead and two rifles loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition stolen after armed bandits raided Loruko police post.

The attackers laid the ambush while only two of the nine officers attached to the police post were around.

The slain officer, Constable Francis Njeru, was shot dead after his colleague went to make a call at a nearby primary school several metres away from the station.