Schoolgirl, two others die as lorry rams school bus in Meru

A schoolgirl was among three people who died instantly after a lorry ferrying sand rammed a school bus at the Ntharene market on the Meru-Nairobi road on Friday morning.

Witnesses said the lorry, which was heading from Nkubu, was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control and it slammed into the Kamiguru Education Centre bus.

The impact pushed the bus several metres off the road, killing the two drivers and the pupil on the spot, said Mr John Kamencu, who was among the first responders.

“The accident shocked me because my child goes to the same school. The bus driver was transfixed as he encountered the lorry travelling at high speed and had momentarily stopped to give way, but the lorry hit it head-on,” he said.

Kanyakine Senior Chief Isabella Mutura said five other pupils and a teacher survived the crash and were rushed to Consolata Mission Hospital, where they were recuperating.

Mr Kamencu said the section of the road where the accident occurred had become a blackspot because it is narrow and guard rails are no longer in place.