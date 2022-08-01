Rise in student crime, death rates in universities raise concerns

On July 21, 2022, Vincent Omwamba – a third-year Co-operative University student – was with colleagues when they were accosted by thugs. He was stabbed to death.

Higher Education has learnt that Omwamba was a victim of a plot to steal his phone.

Police believe a fellow student, who is among those detained, planned the act. A toy gun was found at the suspects’ house in Gataka slum.

Omwamba’s case is just one of the many in which university students have ended up dead.

Previously hailed as citadels of education, universities in Kenya are morphing into killer zones.

Found dead in their rooms

Just a month ago, two Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) students were found dead in their rooms. They reportedly died by suicide after missing out on the graduation list, a claim the university denies.

The university said the academic records of Lenny Jessy Masiga and Irene Monica Mwangi, who were pursuing Strategic Management and Business Computing respectively, were in order.

On, June 6, Eddy Ptenda was hit by a motorcycle outside Kitale National Polytechnic. He was pronounced dead at Kitale County Hospital. Ptenda been at the polytechnic for barely a month.

A senior officer at Rongai police station said abuse of drugs among students is to blame for increasing crime at Cooperative University and its environs.

Insecurity in universities

Private security experts, police and student leaders agree on common issues that contribute to insecurity in the universities.

Key among them are alcoholism, drug abuse, decaying moral standing, poverty, peer pressure, poor parenting, misuse of the internet and the ever-evolving cyber space.

Ken Gendo, the chief security officer at Maseno University, believes rising cases that result in deaths are fuelled by students themselves.

Often, students who find themselves on the wrong side of the law have a record of delinquency. These habits include prostitution and gang membership.

Mr Gendo says the number of students involved in cybercrime is on the rise too.

“Many students join university when they are young. Some begin cohabiting when they’ve barely known each other. The end result is fighting, pregnancies and even deaths,” he said, adding that poor parenting is also to blame for the moral decadence.

Flashy lifestyle

According to Co-op University security boss Isaiah Lithara, the allure of flashy lifestyle has made students resort to crime.

Poverty has pushed some to rent houses in slums, exposing them to assault, mugging, theft, rape and other crimes.

Anger issues

On April 18 2022, Joel Juma – a fourth-year Industrial Chemistry student at JKUAT – died when he was stabbed at 2am while in the company of his girlfriend.

The two were attacked by three men who demanded cash and phones.

Through a wellness centre, Kenyatta University runs sessions on coping with mental health issues and disappointments.

Stretched resources

Kenyatta University Students Association Vice-Chairperson Brenda Chelang’at says high enrolment has stretched resources, forcing students to live outside campuses.

“We have engaged the police in areas around the university and they have increased patrols,” she said.

Lack of primary self-preservation skills, diminished self-worth, lack of environmental mastery and poor social skills, vulnerability to drugs, gambling and sex for money are some of the factors sending students to crime, according to a recent publication by the KU wellness centre.

“Some students exposed to violence in the family never develop healthy methods of solving problems. Some become clinically depressed while others come from homes where they were not monitored, mentored or supervised.”

Mr David Oneya, a fourth-year student, said interacting with delinquent peers has seen many students resort to drug and liquor abuse.

Weak student leaders

“Student leaders are too weak to address issues affecting learners. Students are dying but you can hardly witness a demo or hear condemnation,” he said.

The KU wellness centre advises students to avoid toxic friends and relationships and seek help from trusted adults like parents, lecturers and religious leaders.

They are also urged to report threats to their lives to relevant authorities and enrol in activities that help them overcome anger. Alcohol and drug addicts are advised to seek help.

The centre also advises learners to participate in programmes that promote their wellness like joining clubs.

“Do not engage in multiple relationships and do not stalk your ex-boyfriend or girlfriend on social media. Learn to live and let live. If a relationship is not working, learn to let go,” the KU wellness centre publication concludes.



