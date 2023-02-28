Ojienda launches Sh8.4mn bursary kitty for needy Kisumu students

Over 700 needy students in Kisumu County have benefited from bursaries and full scholarships from Senator Prof Tom Ojienda kitty's.

The donation worth Sh8.4 million is part of the Senator’s contribution to support the education sector in the county.

Speaking while issuing cheques to the beneficiaries, Prof Ojienda said his office received several applications prompting him to source for funds to support the needy cases.

“The office of the Senator does not receive any funding for bursaries and development but as leaders we receive applications from the electorate expecting us to support them,” he said.

The initiative, which is supported by his friends, he added, shall be continuous to ensure that any deserving needy students in the area are supported to realize their dreams.

"Education is important to our children who are the future generation and they will be able to support their parents and have a decent life in old age,” he said.

Senator Ojienda who has been on the receiving end after his visit to State House two weeks ago defended the move saying it was part of his strategy to work with all government leaders and agencies to improve the livelihoods of the people of Kisumu.

“Representation is not a course for nothing. I believe that it should improve the livelihoods of our people. As leaders we should ensure that our people have access to good roads, food, electricity and healthcare,” he said.

State House

He, however, defended his recent visit to the State House to discuss some projects in Kisumu.

“My visit to the state house was strategic. I received an invitation to discuss the agreement on some of the projects to be undertaken in Kisumu and you will see the outputs,” he added.

His engagement with the various arms of government and leaders, he said will continue to ensure that the people of Kisumu benefit.