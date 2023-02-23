Puzzle of Sh3m uncollected bursary cheques in Imenti Central

Bursary cheques worth more than Sh3 million remain uncollected at the Imenti Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office.

Local MP Moses Kirima said those who applied for the bursaries did not collect the cheques with some applications dating back to January 2020.

“What we have witnessed over the past three years has never happened before. People applied for bursaries but did not collect the cheques and my team is carrying out investigations to establish the reasons,” the MP said at the CDF offices when he issued bursary cheques worth Sh20 million.

He said the cheques had been cancelled and the money reallocated to other needy children, adding that the bursary committee had resolved that cheques would now be taken directly to the institutions.

Uncollected cheques

“The auditors raised queries over the uncollected cheques but were able to explain and the matter was resolved. I have given the committee strict instructions that they should do due diligence before awarding bursaries because there is no need of supporting those who can educate their children while the needy are left to suffer,” Mr Kirima said.

Concerning the construction of roads, the MP said several projects that were abandoned during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration would be completed.

“When we supported President Ruto some projects were dropped but now I have been assured that they will be revived. We are also preparing to admit students at the Matriene university which will boost the economy of this region,” the MP added.