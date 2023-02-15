MP Ndindi Nyoro launches Sh70 million bursary fund

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has launched an education programme dubbed “Kiharu Masomo Bora” that will see parents pay Sh1,000 per term for each student learning in public day secondary schools.

The initiative, funded through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), targets 14,000 students in all the 60-day schools within the constituency. On average, each parent pays Sh15,000 per year, which translates to Sh5,000 per term for each student.

The Sh70 million programme, which was officially launched on Tuesday at Mogoiri Mixed Secondary School, aims to cater for Sh4,000 for each student per term and will start immediately.

Mr Nyoro said the Kiharu Masomo Bora programme will boost the primary to secondary transition rate and raise the standards of education in the constituency, aside from eradicating drug and alcohol abuse among the youth.

Of the total amount, Sh60 million has been set aside to upgrade infrastructure in the schools and feed learners while Sh10 million will be used to buy revision books. Piloting has been ongoing since October last year.

It came after discussions with parents, education stakeholders and government officials.

NG-CDF kitty

During the launch, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa lauded President William Ruto’s administration for allowing the disbursement of the NG-CDF kitty, which was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“As MPs, we have been copying what Ndindi is doing here in Kiharu and implementing the same in our constituencies. Those who have been fighting NG-CDF should come here and learn how it had transformed lives,” he said.

Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji said the programme is in line with the Kenya Kwanza government’s “bottom-up” mantra.

Kiambaa MP Njuguna Kawanjiku described Mr Nyoro as his mentor in Parliament. Other MPs who attended the launch were John Kaguchia (Mukurwe-ini), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and woman representatives Jane Kagiri (Laikipia) and Cynthia Muge (Nandi).

Senators Joe Nyutu (Murang'a) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi) were also present. MPs won big last December after the National Treasury agreed to disburse Sh2 billion weekly tranches of NGCDF after months of disagreement with the legislators following a Supreme Court ruling.

In all, MPs will get Sh44.289 billion in 23 weeks, with the first disbursement made on December 9, 2022. In a communication to the House, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said Attorney-General Justin Muturi had okayed the disbursement.