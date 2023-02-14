Stop politicising bursary disbursement, Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku tells MCAs

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku has criticised United Democratic Alliance MCAs for politicising the county’s bursary fund disbursement.

The UDA-allied ward representatives have accused the executive of side-lining six of their counterparts during the disbursement of bursaries amounting to Sh1.5 million in each of the county’s 25 wards.

The entire assembly has 41 MCAs comprising 25 elected and 17 nominated ward reps. UDA has 13 MCAs while Azimio-affiliated parties have 12.

While addressing the media on Tuesday in Kajiado town, the MCAs led by Deputy Speaker Daniel Kukan claimed that six ward reps had been denied a chance to take part in the disbursement of bursaries. They said the role had been given to ward administrators.

"We will not allow a few individuals (MCAs) to be sidelined based on party affiliation. We will stand in solidarity with our counterparts. We believe the six are victims of the political witch hunt," he said.

The Assembly Majority Leader John Loisa accused the education department of allowing county staff to influence the disbursement of bursaries in favour of their families and cronies.

"We want a forensic audit of the bursary fund," he said.

Azimio La Umoja coalition-affiliated MCAs have dismissed the allegations saying the ward bursary committee scrutinised the names of all the beneficiaries. They accuse their counterparts of planning to use the bursaries to reward their supporters.

"Let our counterparts be sincere with the electorate. They wanted to influence the list of the beneficiaries from their wards to award their supporters," said Kuku Ward MCA Edwin Lewuantai.

However, Governor Lenku has termed the allegations as baseless saying the bursary disbursement was done above board.

He said he will not be derailed by side shows from his development agenda.

"I have no time for cheap propaganda and sideshows. My focus now is to address the challenges facing our people from drought, lack of water, and urban planning among others," he said