Kitengela boy who scored 417 in KCPE hawks mangoes for lack of fees

A 14-year-old boy from Kitengela town, Kajiado East sub-county has resorted to hawking mangoes after failing to join Form One despite scoring 417 marks in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Eric Mumo Sila wrote his 2022 KCPE exams at Kitengela Air view education centre under a scholarship.

After the results were released, he was admitted to Oloolaiser High School in Ongata Rongai township, the only national school in the vast county.

He was required to report to school on February 6 but this has turned into a mirage because of his family’s abject poverty.

When Nation visited the family in their Norkopir home on Friday sunny afternoon, the boy was sitting on water jerricans outside their semi-permanent house while perusing a Class Eight science textbook.

His mango stock sourced from the Ukambani region had run out.

The family of five lives in a single room courtesy of a well-wisher who decided to house them after learning about their predicament.

The congested room partitioned with an old curtain has no power connection apart from a small solar panel that dimly lights the house.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

The heat in the house under the scorching sun during the day is unbearable. A few utensils are heaped in one corner. A packet of maize flour visible from a distance was only enough for some porridge.

His voice choking

During a brief interview, the boy momentarily stares blankly, tears rolling down his cheeks, his voice choking.

His eyes seemingly reflected the pain in his heart; the pain of failing to join other thousands of 2022 KCPE candidates countrywide who have since joined Form One.

"Despite the hardship at our home, I worked very hard to post good grades. I have always wished to join Mang'u High School. I aspire to be a pilot but seemingly my star is fading away,” he told Nation.

He further said most of the time during the day he juggles between helping his mother with domestic chores and studying.

In the evening he doubles up as his other two siblings' tutor. "Being the first born I have to be there for my siblings as a role model both academically and morally. The willpower is ebbing out from me daily but I’m still hopeful,” he added.

He wishes one day he will excel in life and give back to society by assisting the needy.

The boy’s father Mr John Sila, 40, told Nation he is unable to provide for his family considering him and his wife are grappling with a medical condition.

Depends on well-wishers

The family depends on well-wishers for food and other basic needs.

"I used to do casual labour in construction sites until early last year when I developed a medical condition and I underwent an operation. I’m helpless, especially now that my firstborn son cannot join high school,” he said.

The boy’s teary mother Ms Nthenya Sila said despite her medical condition, she is forced to wash clothes for neighbours once in a while to provide food for the family.

"The entire family has high hopes for our son. He is good in education and in case he gets help maybe one day will elevate us from poverty,” she said.

The family's efforts to seek bursaries from the government and non-governmental organisations have not yielded any fruits.

Air View Education Centre director Ms Jennifer Ndwala described Eric as a disciplined and bright boy who caught the attention of the school management to earn a scholarship from Class Three.

"The boy is bright and needy. He has the potential to excel academically but his family is poor. We wish him the best,” she said on the phone.

Now the family is reaching out to well-wishers to help the bright boy join high school.