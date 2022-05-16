Bright boy seeking herdboy’s job after lacking Lenana School fees

A 15-year-old boy from Ilbisil town in Kajiado Central sub-county has decided to become a herdboy after failing to join Form One, despite scoring 398 marks in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

Rhodelix Minoo sat the exams at Mbiini Primary School and earned a slot at Lenana School.

He was supposed to report to his dream school on May 3 but did not.

The second-born boy in a family of four who live in a single semi-permanent room in the dusty town has decided to find a job as a herdboy to raise school fees.

One side of their room serves as a makeshift kitchen with two tattered mattresses and clothes heaped in a corner.

"I have received several referrals for a herdboy job and I'm willing to do it and raise my school fees. My dream of becoming a neurosurgeon is crashing each day. Our family lives in abject poverty and we sometimes sleep hungry," said Rhodelix.

When the Nation visited the family on Sunday, the boy was studying outside their rental house. His eyes radiated the pain of failing to join his peers in Form One.

Menial jobs in the town

"I have always wanted to study hard and transform our family life. I know God will do something," he murmured as he cleared tears from his cheeks with the back of his palm.

His mother, Ms Gladys Minoo, who does menial jobs in the town, said she is unable to raise school fees for her son.

Also read: Girl who walked 50km to join Form One lands full scholarship

She said casual jobs are rare nowadays because many Kenyans are experiencing economic hardships.

She said her firstborn daughter dropped out of school in Form Two due to a lack of school fees and became pregnant immediately after.

"I cannot afford a decent meal for my children. It's so painful to watch my children's dreams shattering. Ours have been nights and days of agony with no hope," said Ms Minoo.

She said her efforts to get bursaries from the government and non-governmental organisations had been any fruitless

Neighbours described the boy as disciplined and a role model for his peers.

Sometimes he helps other children to revise and guides them on their homework.

"We know him as a bright boy who loves education. This boy is a shining star who only needs help to join high school," noted Peter Njenga, a neighbour and a pastor.