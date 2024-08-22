CS Joho: State agencies sabotaging Ruto agenda 

Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho has accused other state agencies of frustrating the construction of the Sh2.5 billion Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence in Nyando, Kisumu County.

Despite the funds being used for the multi-billion project, the CS accused officials from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the National Construction Authority (NCA) of sabotaging the project launched by President William Ruto on October 6, 2023.

“We have already signed and secured a contractor and completed the designs and funds availed by the Hungarian government. Unfortunately, we have not been able to commence the project due to the red tapes mounted by Nema and NCA officials,” he said Tuesday, August 20, during his official visit to Kisumu county.

In an effort to get approvals from Nema and NCA, Mr Joho said the new contractor has been tossed from one office to the other and prolonged the delay of the mega project targeted at boosting fishing in the region.

“There is no way a person who is running one organ of the government can paralyse the other side of government for a project which is supposed to benefit thousands of Kenyans,” he said, cautioning that stern action will be taken against those involved.

The CS directed the two offices to facilitate the contractor to commence the project this week ahead of President Ruto’s visit to Nyanza region in the next two weeks.

“I will personally take the Head of State to the site to evaluate the project that is expected to facilitate research in fisheries, produce seven million fingerlings annually and boost the country’s food and nutritional security,” said the CS.

Sh1 billion has been set aside for the construction of the first phase while another Sh1.5 billion will be pumped to complete the second phase.

The centre will facilitate training, research, innovation and best practices in fisheries and aquaculture through demonstrations and incubation.

It will also house the Nile Perch Technology and Innovation Centre, an Aquaculture Resource Centre and the Kenya Fishing School.

Cabinet approved the project, which aims to promote sustainable use of the country's marine resources for economic growth, at its inaugural meeting in November 2022 chaired by President Ruto.