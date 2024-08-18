Work with locals in mind, Joho tells miners

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has issued a warning to miners who overlook their community development obligations as mandated by the mining law.

Speaking in Kishushe, in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County, Mr Joho said that non-compliance will attract severe consequences as they are denying both the State and the communities benefits derived from the sector.

He said the mining industry has a huge potential to contribute to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but some investors have been failing to comply with the law by paying the necessary fees, thus denying the government taxes.

"Those who work without obeying the law by not giving back to the community their days are numbered," he said. The CS directed mining officials to ensure that both the large and artisanal miners were given the necessary support to mine.

"I want to give a warning that this is the last time that two people are placed in the same cadre. I also don't want to hear that a miner has started operations without getting consent from the community or land owners," he said.

Mr Joho said that his ministry would formulate a law that would compel investors to first pay the necessary taxes before they sell their minerals to prevent the government from losing revenue.

The CS's remarks came during his first official field meeting since he took office, where he addressed an ongoing dispute between the Kishushe community and Samruddha Resources Kenya Limited.