Ali Hassan Joho: I will deal with cartels in the mining sector

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Ali Hassan Joho has promised to deal with cartels and entities that undertake mineral prospecting for years while actually mining and pocketing proceeds, but only if appointed by the President.

Mr Joho, the immediate former Mombasa County governor, gave the undertaking as he also undertook to ensure that degraded fields brought about by mining activities in various parts of the country are addressed.

Mr Joho gave the assurance when he appeared before the Committee on Appointments of the National Assembly chaired by House Speaker Moses Wetang’ula during his vetting exercise on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

Promising to be a CS who listens, if approved, Mr Joho also undertook to hit the ground running immediately should he be given the job.

“There are people doing prospecting for over 40 years. How this happens, I don’t know!” said Mr Joho adding; “I will remove all the cartels, brokers and other bad elements at the ministry. Mining cannot be a business of speculators.”

Mining law

Saying that he will look at the Mining law, the mining policy and other relevant government documents, the CS nominee noted the inefficiencies in the mining sector could be the reason why it contributes a paltry 1 percent to the GDP compared to other countries.

Mr Joho was responding to National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah (Kikuyu) who sought to find out how he would deal with unregulated and unlicensed mining in the country.

“The nominee should tell us what he will do to quarries that are left unfilled and have become a den of criminals and dumpsites,” said Mr Ichung’wah.

Mr Joho noted that the Mining Act will be his guiding book in remedying the wrongs in the sector.

WATCH: Full vetting of Mining CS nominee Hassan Joho

The law, enacted in the 12th parliament provides for the sharing of proceeds between the national, the county government where the mineral is mined and the local community.

Mr Joho promised to ensure that the companies and the countries where the minerals are extracted commit to refilling the mines.

“There is a law in place and we will use it to coordinate with the county governments because they are the beneficiaries of royalties to fill the areas left by the acts of mining,” he said.

He added; “we may consider requiring the creation of a surety bond for the restoration of the mined areas so that they do not pose a danger to the environment.”

He also promised to undertake the country’s capacity in terms of mineral deposits.

“Everywhere you go there is mineral potential. I will go to the ground and help the country realise its potential. For years, Agriculture has been the lifeline of the economy. If approved, mining will surpass Agriculture.”

Unlike senior government officials captured in the public flaunting their opulence, Mr Joho, who likes the fine things in life, said his mandate will be to serve the people.