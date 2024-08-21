Government releases Sh30bn to schools, universities even as talks flop

The National Treasury on Wednesday, August 21, released Sh29.7 billion to the education sector ahead of schools’ third term re-opening next week, in an attempt to calm the situation even as uncertainty reigns following planned strikes by teachers and lecturers.

The Sh29.7 billion released to fund operations of primary, secondary, and junior secondary, and universities was part of the total Sh40 billion that the Treasury released to five ministries, targeting roads, agriculture, the Hustler Fund, and county investments.

In a statement, the Treasury announced that it released Sh1.6 billion towards third-term funding of free primary education (FPE), Sh14.1 billion for free day secondary education, and Sh6.1 billion for junior secondary schools.

“The National Treasury has released Sh40 billion as follows: State Department for Basic Education (Sh1.6 billion (for the) Free Primary Education Third Term, Sh14.1 billion (for the) Free Day Secondary Education Third Term and Sh6.1billion (for the) Junior Secondary Education Third Term,” Treasury announced.

Uncertainty

The releases come at a time when there has been uncertainty over schools re-opening scheduled for next week amid strike threats from teachers and lecturers’ unions, with the central factor being inadequate funding to the sector.

President William Ruto had last week directed the Treasury to oversee talks with the teachers and lecturers to avert planned strikes.

“Treasury, TSC, and the teaching fraternity should sit together and look at the possibility of ensuring that we implement our commitment as a government and thus avoid unnecessary industrial action and interruption in our learning institutions,” he said.

On Wednesday, however, talks between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and teachers' unions on Wednesday ended in disarray after the teachers rejected a proposal by their employer, making prospects of a planned strike by Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) starting Monday next week more imminent.

The teachers are complaining about the lack of promotion for many teachers who have been stuck in the same position for a long time, and the conversion of junior secondary school (JSS) teachers from contract to permanent terms, issues that are tied to funding.

The Treasury also released Sh5.1 billion to the state department for higher education towards the funding of Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) student loans and Sh2.8 billion for funding of universities, through the Universities Fund Board.

The release to the higher education sector also comes at a time when lecturers last week issued a 7-day strike notice, over salary delays and pay cuts that have faced some universities.

Lack of tuition fees

Some first-year university students have also complained of having been sent back home for lack of tuition fees when they reported this month, amid questions regarding the current funding model.

Total releases to the Education sector constituted 74.25 percent of the Sh40 billion that the Treasury released, underlining the growing concerns.

Other releases include Sh2 billion to the state department for roads for transfer to different state agencies, Sh2.6 billion to the national irrigation authority, and Sh800 million to the new Kenya Cooperative Creameries (New KCC).

“State Department for Crop Development Sh2 billion (for) transfer to NCPB (National Cereals and Produce Board) for payment (of) pending bills for fertilizer program during the financial year 2023/2024 for short rains and long rains,” Treasury also stated.

In the new release, Kenyans seeking mobile loans through the government’s Hustler Fund have also been considered, with a Sh500 million release to the Financial Inclusion (Hustler) Fund, announced by the Treasury.