Kisumu woman, her three children burned to death in their house

Shock and grief gripped residents of Nyamasaria estate in Kisumu County after four family members were burnt beyond recognition on Wednesday night in a suspected arson attack.

Eunice Atieno, 45, and her three children, Andrew Ongasha, 18, Patrick Otieno, 14, and Nicholas Otieno, 12, all died in the fire that started around 2am.

George Mosi, the landlord, said he learnt of the incident early on Thursday morning. However, by the time he arrived at the scene, his property had been reduced to ashes.

"The deceased was my tenant for about two years. She was a good woman,” Mr Mosi said.

All the 10 rental units on his plot were destroyed.

The fire is suspected to have been started by a man believed to be Ms Atieno's lover.

Confirming the incident, Kisumu East Sub County police commander Joseph Obara said investigations has commenced.

"We have commenced a man hunt for the suspect and very soon we will bring him to book," he said.

The deceased woman's husband, Thomas Aketch, recounted how the tragic was broken to him.

"Yesterday I spent time with all my children in the house planning how we were going to bury my mother in Awendo, Migori County. I later went back to my first wife's home in Kabonyo. Unfortunately, my mobile phone ran out of battery, so it was in the morning that I got a call informing me that my wife and children were dead," a tearful Mr Aketch said.

According to Mr Aketch, his wife's love affair with the suspected killer has been the cause of frequent physical fights.

He said the man had even threatened to burn down the house during one of the disagreements.

"I reported the arson threats to Nyamasaria Police Station and the suspect was arrested. But he was later released on bond after appearing in court," said Mr Aketch.

Ms Atieno was Mr Aketch's second wife.

Mr Aketch also disclosed that his wife had been involved in a love affair with a tuk-tuk taxi operator who often ferried her to Dunga beach to buy fish for her business.

However, Mr Aketch said, the affair was dogged by endless disagreements that once resulted in the lover attacking his wife with a machete.