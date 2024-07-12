Family of four and unborn child killed in suspected arson in Kajiado

A family of four from Entarara village in Kajiado South Sub County perished in a fire incident on Thursday night in what is suspected to be an arson attack.

According to police reports, Thomas Mulelo, 31, his wife Lenah Moenga, 25, and their children, aged five and three, were burnt beyond recognition in their semi-permanent home.

The wife was said to be pregnant.

Neighbours told the Nation that they noticed the house was padlocked from the outside, making it difficult to contain the raging fire that reduced everything to ashes.

The suspected attackers, who stole nothing, are believed to have ambushed the family as they slept and set fire to the house before fleeing.

"The main door was padlocked from the outside. We suspect an arson attack due to business rivalry. The man had recently bought a car. It's the only thing we managed to salvage," said Mr Joseph Wamisi.

Mr Amos Mutua, Thomas Mulelo's father, said he had spoken to his son during the day on Thursday and he was fine.

He said his son had no known enemies he had spoken about before his death.

"This is a barbaric incident. My son and his family were fine on Wednesday. I want the police to speed up investigations to bring the culprit to book," Mr Mutua said.

Kajiado South Sub County Police Commander David Maina said investigations had been launched.

"We have started investigations into the unfortunate incident and we are piecing together some leads," he said.