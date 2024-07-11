How villagers foiled woman’s plot to drown step-son, 7

Villagers foiled an attempt by a woman to kill her seven-year-old stepson by drowning him in the Ngurubani area in Kirinyaga County.

The woman is said to have secretly plotted to eliminate the Grade Two boy on Wednesday evening, but her plans hit a wall.

According to the villagers, the woman lured the boy, telling him that she wanted to take him to Ngurubani town to buy him supper. The boy agreed and the two set out at around 7pm.

On arrival at Thiba River bridge, the woman allegedly grabbed the boy and threw him into the river as the minor screamed for help.

She then took off, leaving the boy to be swept away by the river waters.

However, pedestrians who witnessed the incident raised an alarm, attracting scores of villagers who dived into the river and rescued the boy. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The villagers narrated how their quick response saved the life of the boy, who had been living with his stepmother since his biological mother separated from his father two years ago.

"Pedestrians watched in disbelief as the woman hurled the minor who was screaming into the waters," a village elder said.

Villagers said they were still reeling in shock following what transpired.

"The boy gave us a sad story of how his stepmother tricked him that she would buy him a delicious meal at a local eatery. He told us how the stepmother grabbed him and attempted to snuff life out of him by throwing him into the river," another villager said.

The boy's father, who arrived at the scene a few minutes later, said he was shocked over what his second wife did to his son.

"I married my second wife after I separated from my first wife. She agreed to take care of my son but I'm surprised she wanted to take away his life," he said.

He said his son escaped death by the grace of God and promised to take care of him.

The matter was reported to Wang'uru Police Station.