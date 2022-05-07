Stop inciting Kenyans to violence, Fred Matiang'i warns politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned politicians against inciting Nyanza residents to violence ahead of August 9 General Election.

The CS said that the politicians, whom he did not name, had been criss-crossing the region, especially Gusii and abusing leaders. He said the government was closely watching the political happenings in the country.

Dr Matiang’i, who said the government was focused on ensuring a peaceful election, warned that they will not tolerate any leader dividing locals.

"Our people are wise enough. They will listen to you and make their decision in the ballot. I am pleading with you (politicians) to stop inciting them by abusing their leaders," said the Interior CS.

"The government will allow all political leaders to sell their policies without any interference, they (politicians) should ensure that law and order is maintained in their meetings," said Dr Matiang'i.

The CS said he had no time answering politicians abusing him since he was busy performing the work given to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"You know them and their lies. When they come, listen to them, clap and let them go in peace. But their lies will not succeed," Dr Matiang’I told Kenyans.

He said that some politicians had claimed that he is not from Nyamira County.

"I want to tell them that Nyamira, Kisii, Gusii and Kenya in general is my home," he said.

During a tour by Deputy President William Ruto in Kisii and Nyamira counties on Wednesday and Thursday, the CS came under attack for allegedly assuming roles that were meant for the DP.

Some Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, who accompanied the DP, claimed that the Interior CS should keep off Nyamira issues because his place of birth is in South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County.

The CS has spent much of his adulthood in Borabu Constituency in Nyamira County, where his rural home is.

Dr Matiang’i spoke in Nyamira County on Friday where he launched the Kiabonyoru Water Project and officially opened Borabu Sub-County police headquarters.

He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and Borabu MP Ben Momanyi.

Mr Mutyambai thanked police officers across the country for doing their work diligently.

"I am grateful to police officers in Borabu in particular for doing an exemplary job here. We now have a peaceful Borabu with no more cattle rustling incidents," said Mr Mutyambai.

Mr Mutindika asked Nyamira residents to conduct peaceful campaigns, noting that they will take action on politicians who incite locals.

"We have agreed with our Regional Police Commander that Nyanza is a violence - free zone this electioneering period. Let those inciting locals to cause chaos take that to their homes," said Mr Mutindika.

He noted that they are on high alert especially because parts of Nyamira like Borabu Constituency have in previous years recorded election violence.

"Since 2017, we have had peace here and we will continue pushing for that," he added.

Mr Nyaribo said he will return to Kiabonyoru to launch several projects which his office has initiated.

He drummed up support for Azimio-One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga, urging Nyamira residents to elect him in the August General Election.

"Mr Odinga is the best bet we have. Please do not support those other people who cannot bring any meaningful development to you. The Interior CS and by extension the Jubilee administration led by President Kenyatta has done a lot for us," said the Nyamira Governor.

Mr Momanyi told off those saying that Dr Matiang’i does not come from Nyamira.

"Those telling him (Dr Matiang’i) that he does not belong to Nyamira are misguided, he is our son," said Mr Momanyi.