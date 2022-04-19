Dennitah Ghati wins in chaotic ODM primaries in Migori as MCAs sent packing

Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati and her Suna West counterpart Peter Masara were last night controversially declared winners in the ODM nominations.

Their opponents have protested the outcome.

Mr Masara garnered 8,799 votes to clinch the ODM ticket, beating former MP Joseph Ndiege, who had 8,671.

On the other hand, Ms Ghati defeated her main challenger, Ms Fatuma Mohammed, by garnering 37,792 votes against the latter’s 23,552 in the results announced late last night.

As vote tallying was underway at Migori Teachers College, Ms Mohammed and her supporters stormed the venue, threatening to stop the process.

Officers had a rough time calming the furious Ms Mohammed, who confronted Ms Ghati and accused her of “rigging the results despite opinion polls conducted by ODM finding her unpopular”.

“This exercise was shambolic and doctored to favour Ms Ghati, who has not campaigned anywhere in the county. I have been winning this seat for three consecutive times but my hard-earned victory has always been snatched away from me,” she lamented.

“Let me assure everyone that this time around I will not back off in favour of those imposed by party cartels. I am in ODM and have always fought for the party.

“I have approached the NEB chair, Ms Catherine Mumma, who has told me to lodge my complaint at the party’s election dispute tribunal and I will not stop at nothing less than securing my rightful victory.”

At some point, the announcement of results had to be stopped midway after Ms Mohammed and her enraged supporters approached the county returning officers in protest, forcing the officer to scamper for safety.

Ordered out of the tallying centre

County police Commander Mark Wanjala ordered everyone out of the tallying centre to quell tensions as Ms Ghati and Mr Masara, who had been declared winners, sat comfortably as their supporters went into a frenzy outside the hall.

"Since the process has been chaotic, I order that everyone vacate the hall. This institution now remains in the custody of law enforcers until calm is restored. The process will resume when everything is settled," Mr Wanjala directed as officers guarding the venue forced people out.

After over 20 minutes of the melee, the county returning officer resurfaced and declared Ms Ghati winner, sparking fresh protests from Ms Mohammed, who took on the officers as she charged towards Ms Ghati.

An aide for Ms Ghati had to hastily push her out on her wheelchair to safety as the chaos surged.

No winner gave a victory speech. There was no time for that.

"Baba (Raila Odinga) knew that she (Ms Ghati) was a lightweight and that's why he recommended that she stop campaigning and even promised her a position in his government. It is sad she has bribed her way at the Orange House and snatched the victory I’ve always fought for," Ms Mohammed complained.

"I will stay on course and fight my battles within the party and ensure my victory is rightfully awarded to me."

At the burial of former Kenyan envoy to Nigeria Wilfred Machage in February, Mr Odinga called on the MP to shelve her bid and ‘wait for a government appointment’, advice she disregarded and vowed to soldier on with her campaigns.

"I'm telling my sister Ghati to stop struggling with the torturous journey of campaigns owing to her condition. I will see to it that she is accommodated in my government," Mr Odinga said.

In 2017, Ms Ghati was nominated to represent people with disabilities in the National Assembly after suffering a grisly road accident that left her paralysed.

36 MCAs sent packing

Meanwhile, only four MCAs out of 40 secured ODM tickets in the primaries, with the majority losing to political greenhorns.

Only North Kanyamkago MCA George Obama, his South Kanyamkago counterpart Graham Kagali, Central Sakwa's Gershon Owii and South Sakwa’s Edward Ouma won the nominations.

Acting Migori Speaker George Duro lost in Macalder Kanyarwanda ward. He came a distant third in a race won by Mr Felix Kwando, a new entrant into politics who garnered 1,146 votes against Mr Duro’s 880.

Assembly Majority Leader Nestory Owiyo was also defeated by Mr Phillip Ouma, who received 1,238 votes against Mr Owiyo’s 679 to clinch the West Sakwa ticket.

Minority Whip Kevins Keke also lost his South Kamagambo seat to Mr Collins Ochieng, who received 849 votes against Mr Keke’s 222.

But the defeated ward representatives vowed to make a political comeback as independent candidates in the August 8 polls.