Chaos at Serut funeral as Azimio, Kenya Kwanza factions clash

Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The funeral service of Mount Elgon ex-MP John Serut was marred by chaos after Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza supporters clashed on Saturday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.