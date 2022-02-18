About John Serut, the man dogged by controversy and warlordism

John Serut, who died on Wednesday, was one of the most controversial politicians to set foot in Kenya’s Parliament.

His death ended a political career characterised by all manner of controversies, ranging from claims of rape levelled against him and warlordism, which dogged him through his final days.

Serut was a key figure in the politics of Mt Elgon, a region where lives were defined by blood, tears and warlordism.

Once captured on an audio clip threatening to kill a university student who had the courage to question how bursary funds were issued in the constituency, Mr Serut was initiated into elective politics through baptism by fire.

First elected to Parliament in 2002, Serut, 77, and Mr Chris Okemo were the only politicians who defied the strong Narc wave that swept through the former Western province to get elected on a Kanu ticket in an election that finally ended the independence party’s stranglehold on power.

So surprising was the win that even President Mwai Kibaki confused him for a Narc member and appointed him to his cabinet soon. But the anomaly was noted and Serut’s appointment was revoked within hours.

That would mark the beginning of a controversy-laden life that continued until he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

The first controversy emerged barely three months after he had assumed his seat in Parliament, when it was claimed that he had tried to sexually molest a parliamentary staff.

Despite the hue and cry that followed the revelation, the woman did not file a formal complaint with the police and nor did the state press charges against him. That led to claims that the two had reached an out-of-court settlement in which the MP paid his victim some money.

At a press conference, with his wife seated beside him, Serut denied the claims, saying it was part of a smear campaign against him by the then ruling Narc because he was “vocal” and had defeated their candidate in the 2002 General Election.

“There are people who are not happy that I and Mr Okemo defeated their candidates in the last General Election,” he said.

His widow Pamela Cherotich said the death of her husband was a big blow because he was the unifying factor in their family. “My husband had battled the illness for a long time and now we just pray that he may rest in peace as you all put in prayers,” she said.

But it was his link to the political chaos in Mt Elgon that will forever stain his legacy. Between 2006 and 2008, when the state deployed the Kenya Defence Forces, a ragtag army, the Sabaot Land Defence Forces, attacked civilians, killing, maiming and raping in what Human Rights Watch described as a complex mix of land disputes, criminality and the struggle for local power.

The cause of the conflict was land, and as with most organised violence in Kenya, it is closely related to politics. Various militias have existed in the area and have been funded and manipulated by local politicians to their advantage.

In the run-up to and following the 2007 General Election, the militias supported their candidates and targeted political opponents and their supporters.

In its report, the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission linked the violence in the area to the relationship between the two men who represented the constituency in Parliament: Mr Kapondi and Serut.

“There were allegations that Mr Serut provided weapons to the SLDF at the initial stages,” the TJRC report says.

Leaders in Bungoma County yesterday eulogised Serut as a strong pillar who played a key role in Mt Elgon politics.

Led by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi, the leaders said Serut was a brave, committed and fiercely independent leader who served his constituents with unmatched dedication and zeal.

“A charismatic and development-conscious leader, he distinguished himself as a tireless champion of the rights of his marginalised Sabaot community,” Mr Lusaka said.

“My deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of Mt Elgon and the entire Bikaapkoret Nation during this difficult time.”

Serut, who served two stints as MP for Mt Elgon, died in the early hours of Wednesday after a long battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

He was first diagnosed with the disease in January 2020 and had been in and out of hospital.