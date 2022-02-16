Former Mount Elgon MP John Serut dies

Former Mount Elgon MP John Serut has passed away, his family has confirmed.

He succumbed to cancer complications early Wednesday while receiving treatment, his son Chesebe Serut said.

"Unfortunately he succumbed today at around 3.21am at Nairobi hospital ICU," confirmed Mr Chesebe.

The former MP had been in and out of hospital after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

"This time he has been there for around two and half weeks," Mr Chesebe added.

Mr Serut was elected to parliament the first time in 2002. He also served as Assistant minister for planning during the regime of President Mwai Kibaki.

In 2007, Mr Fred Kapondi unseated him.

Mr Serut then bounced back in 2013-2017 before Kapondi sent him home again.

Mt Elgon mayhem

A report published by the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) implicated the former legislator in involvement in activities in Mt Elgon including financing, planning and instigating violence in the region. He was implicated alongside current Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi and Jackson Psongoiywo. They all denied the claims.

In his defence before TJRC, however, he sobbed as he told of how he was almost assassinated by the Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) at the height of militia activities in Mr Elgon.

SLDF had massacred hundreds of people in the region.

Social media appeal

More recently, Mr Serut was the subject of online conversation after his daughter made a medical appeal to members of the public. Michelle Serut took to Twitter to seek help in settling hospital bills that had totalled up to Sh6 million.

Hey guys, so a lot of you don’t know me but I’m here requesting your help today. My father’s name is John Serut and he’s been unwell for a while now. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in January of 2020. Since then, we’ve had medical bills totaling to about 20 million. — Chemoss (@MishSerut) October 12, 2021

However, the appeal had the unintended consequence of bringing his past alleged activities in Mt Elgon to the fore, with many recalling the allegations against Mr Serut as recorded in the TJRC report.

Undeterred, Ms Serut said she would continue with the fundraising efforts.

As I try to raise funds for my father’s healthcare, I would like you to realize that he is my father. Not just another politician. So for you to insinuate that we should not get him the best care is very unnecessary. Kindly keep your political opinions to yourself. — Chemoss (@MishSerut) October 14, 2021